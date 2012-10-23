FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms ANZ Indonesia at 'AAA (idn); outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms ANZ Indonesia at 'AAA (idn); outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term PT Bank ANZ Indonesia (Anzi) at ‘AAA (idn)'. Stable prospects.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation that Anzi will receive strong support from its parent company, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ, ‘AA-’ / Stable), which is rated higher than the rank Indonesia Country Ceiling at ‘BBB’, which is equivalent to ‘AAA (idn) on a national rating scale. In addition, the strategic importance Anzi for ANZ in developing business in Indonesia reflected 99% ownership, capital support, use the same name and alignment operations in several key areas.

Dilution in the ownership, or the perception of a weakening support of ANZ will be able to put pressure on the rating Anzi. The potential rise in national rankings since the ratings are not already on the top scale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.