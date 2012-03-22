TEXT-S&P lowers ratings in SME CLO Deals S-CORE 2007-1 & 2008-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Today’s rating actions follow our performance review of these transactions, using the latest available servicer reports and loan-level data.

-- Today’s rating actions reflect our assessment of the effects of portfolio amortization and deteriorating credit quality in the underlying portfolios.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on S-CORE 2007-1’s class A1 notes and lowered our ratings on the class A2, B, C, and D notes. The ratings on the class E and F notes are unaffected.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on S-CORE 2008-1’s class A1 and A2 notes and lowered our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes.

-- S-CORE 2007-1 and 2008-1 were arranged by Deutsche Bank. The collateral comprises senior unsecured payment claims of the issuer against German SMEs under certain corporate promissory notes with either three-, five-, or seven-year bullet maturities.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on the notes in S-CORE 2007-1 GmbH and S-CORE 2008-1 GmbH.

Specifically, we have:

-- Lowered our ratings on S-CORE 2007-1’s class A2, B, C, and D notes;

-- Affirmed our rating on S-CORE 2007-1’s class A1 notes;

-- Lowered our ratings on S-CORE 2008-1’s class B, C, D, and E notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on S-CORE 2008-1’s class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our performance review of these transactions, using the latest available servicer reports for S-CORE 2007-1 (January 2012) and S-CORE 2008-1 (December 2011), and loan-level data received from the servicer.

S-CORE 2007-1 and 2008-1 were arranged by Deutsche Bank AG. The collateral comprises senior unsecured payment claims of the issuer against German small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) under certain corporate promissory notes with either three-, five-, or seven-year bullet maturities (Schuldscheindarlehen).

We considered a number of factors in our analysis, including amortization of the notes, the shortening maturity profile of the underlying portfolio, and credit deterioration in the underlying portfolio. The impact of these factors varies between the different classes of notes.

S-CORE 2007-1

Since closing, S-CORE 2007-1 has registered 15 defaulted loans for a cumulative amount of EUR43.2 million (equivalent to 8.5% of the initial portfolio balance). This represents an increase by EUR10 million (three additional defaults) since our last rating action (see “Ratings Lowered On Five Classes In S-CORE 2007-1’s German SME CLO Transaction,” published on Aug. 10, 2010). Available excess spread has not been sufficient to entirely cover these defaults, resulting in a further rise in uncured principal deficiencies. The current balance of the principal deficiency ledger (PDL) is EUR28.42 million, an increase of EUR7.27 million since our last review. At this level, the principal deficiency sub-ledger for the class E notes remains at its maximum balance, and the one for the class D notes has increased to EUR8.72 million, from EUR1.45 million when we last took rating action.

According to the latest available report, 57.45% of the portfolio was due to repay this month. We believe that this will cause a reduction of the excess spread available in monetary terms to cure the PDLs.

We have also observed a EUR1.85 million rise in the amount of assets rated ‘iCC+’ to ‘iC-’ on Deutsche Bank’s internal rating scale since our last review, bringing the total to EUR13.35 million. These assets have not triggered a principal deficiency event (PDE) yet, but in our view are at risk of doing so. Under the mapping approach we have taken, assets rated ‘iCC+’ and below on Deutsche Bank’s internal scale are considered as defaulted under Standard & Poor’s rating scale.

A further contributing factor to today’s rating action on S-CORE 2007-1 has been our assessment of the idiosyncratic risk resulting from the concentration of obligors in the portfolio. The largest 10 obligors currently account for 23% of the current portfolio. One of the largest obligors (2.37% of the current portfolio) is rated ‘iCCC+’ on Deutsche Bank’s internal rating scale. This, together with the rise in PDEs and the rise in the amount of assets that we consider as defaulted, has in our view increased the event risk presented by the potential default of one or more of these assets.

In our view, the credit enhancement available to the class A2 and B notes is no longer sufficient to sustain their current ratings, and we have therefore lowered our ratings on these notes to ‘B+ (sf)’ and ‘B- (sf)', respectively.

In our opinion, the repayment of the class C notes now requires support from assets that are rated ‘iCC+’ to ‘iC-’ on Deutsche Bank’s internal scale. This class, in our view, is also vulnerable to principal deficiency allocations, given that the PDL of the lower-ranking class D notes is at 70.32% of its maximum balance. We have therefore lowered our rating on the class C notes to ‘CCC (sf)'.

The class D PDL now stands at 70.32% of its maximum balance. The PDL mechanism requires the diversion of revenues toward the cure of the PDLs in order of seniority, prior to paying interest on the lower-ranking class. As a result of this mechanism, only a small amount of principal deficiencies could lead to missed interest payments on the class D notes. In light of the amount of assets that we consider as defaulted, the likelihood of additional PDEs is high. We have therefore lowered our rating on the class D notes to ‘CCC-’ to reflect our view that this class is vulnerable to nonpayment.

The class A1 notes have repaid by an additional 4.8% since our last review. Repayment was effected largely through repayments of the underlying assets, and to a limited extent using excess spread. This has resulted in an increase in the credit enhancement available to this class. According to the latest available report, an additional EUR242.55 million of assets mature this month. Of those, EUR10 million carry a Deutsche Bank internal rating of ‘iCC+’ and below. Under the mapping approach we have taken, we have assumed these assets as defaulted in our analysis.

Nonetheless, the class A1 notes, in our view, have to date remained resilient toward the concentration risk inherent in the portfolio. As such, our view on the degree of event risk that this class is exposed to has remained unchanged since our last review. In our opinion, this class of notes maintains a level of credit enhancement commensurate with its current rating. We have therefore affirmed our rating on these notes.