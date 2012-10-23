FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirm PT Bank Commonwealth 'AAA (idn)'
October 23, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirm PT Bank Commonwealth 'AAA (idn)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term PT Bank Commonwealth (PTBC) and medium-term debt ratings (MTN) at ‘AAA (idn)'. Prospects are stable. Fitch also affirmed the National Long-Short PTBC at ‘F1 + (idn)'.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation that the PTBC will continue to receive strong support from its parent company, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, ‘AA-’ / Stable), which has ranked in the top ranked Indonesia Country Ceiling at ‘BBB’, which is equivalent with ‘AAA (idn) on national rating scale. PTBC strategic interests of the regional business development CBA CBA reflected in the 98.4% ownership stake PTBC. The ratings also take into account PTBC integration with its parent company through the use of the same name and operational alignment in several key areas.

