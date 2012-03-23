TEXT-S&P:QR National rating unaffected by revised guidance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that there is no immediate impact on its ‘BBB+/Stable’ rating on QR National Ltd. following the company’s recent announcement that it now expects a lower underlying EBIT for year ending June 30, 2012. It now expects EBIT to be between A$540 million and A$580 million, compared to its previous expectation of A$578 million in the 2010 listing offer document. This revised guidance still remains reasonably above our base-case expectations. Hence, we expect QR National’s key financial metrics to remain strong compared to similarly rated peers in the short term due to its low debt level post listing in 2010. Our focus remains on the company’s ability to sustain its ratio of long-term funds from operation to debt in the 35%-to-40% range. In our view, some of the key reasons underlying the revised guidance (weather impact and industrial action) are not reflective of a weakening in the company’s underlying business. As a result, we are not factoring in any future deterioration, though we will continue to monitor those events.