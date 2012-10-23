FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:Latest snapshot provides end-September money market fund analytics
October 23, 2012

TEXT-Fitch:Latest snapshot provides end-September money market fund analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has published the tenth edition of its monthly money market fund (MMF) Snapshot report, with data as at end-September 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all US and European MMFs publicly rated under Fitch’s Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.

Fitch’s MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs’ safety and liquidity. The snapshot’s consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch’s web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund’s surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End September 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
