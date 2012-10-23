TEXT-S&P summary: PSEG Power LLC

Oct 23 -

Summary analysis -- PSEG Power LLC -------------------------------- 23-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New Jersey

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 69362B

Mult. CUSIP6: 69362H

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Mar-2001 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on PSEG Power LLC reflect the credit profile of parent Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG). The credit risk of U.S. utility holding company PSEG is a blend of PSEG Power’s exposure to merchant power, offset by the regulated operations of utility subsidiary Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G), which we categorize as having an “excellent” business risk profile under our criteria. Given various insulation provisions that shelter the rest of the PSEG companies from its business activities, we consider subsidiary PSEG Resources LLC (Resources) as an equity investment, and thus not core to PSEG’s ongoing business strategy. As of June 30, 2012, PSEG (excluding Resources) had about $7.4 billion of balance sheet debt, excluding securitization debt.

We expect PSEG Power’s large fleet of 19 plants, which gives the utility the ability to dispatch along the supply curve, to perform well. Nevertheless, prices on the front end of the natural gas curve remain bearish, which affect power prices, and we expect power markets to remain depressed through at least 2014. The predominate risk for this business is significantly lower prices for natural gas due to increased shale production, which has led to a decline in power prices and net revenues and a trough in prices for capacity pricing year 2012/2013.

Because of declining natural gas prices, local gas-fired generation in this constrained region is no longer higher-cost relative to coal-fired generation. As a result of the changing dynamics of switching fuels to gas from coal, congestion premiums disappeared in the Eastern MAAC region relative to the PJM-West region in 2012, and even turned negative during the shoulder months from historic levels of about $5.00 per megawatt-hour. We believe that PSEG Power is most affected by the loss of the power basis. Moreover, forward heat rates have fallen, too. It appears that demand growth, dampened during the global recession, is still not on track to revert to earlier levels because of potential changes in how consumers are using power. While industrial users have been energy efficient for a while, those trends are working their way into the small commercial and residential sectors as a result of appliance standards and building codes and construction standards. Should this fundamental shift turns out to be structural, we could see a permanent dip in market heat rates to the detriment of unregulated generators like PSEG Power.

At this point, we expect a recovery in the far end of the forward gas curve (beyond 2015) due to expected coal plant retirements from looming environmental regulations in the form of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Mercury and Air Toxics Rule (MATS), as well as New Jersey’s environmental regulations. PSEG Power’s portfolio is well positioned to meet regulatory requirements in 2015, when it will feel the full effect of these rules. Also, the May 2013 reliability pricing mechanism auction for 2016-2017 should be an important signal for the direction of reserve margins and capacity prices.

The full-requirements contracting in the basic generation service auction exposes PSEG Power’s margins to market risks, including load-shaping, fuel, and volume risks. The decline in natural gas prices has significantly widened the difference between the basic generation service price and wholesale prices, resulting in substantial customer migration, which we estimate at about 40% at the end of 2012.

We evaluate PSEG Power’s credit protection measures in conjunction with those of parent PSEG. PSEG’s consolidated credit protection measures have remained relatively stable, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to interest coverage of above 6.0x, FFO to total debt of above 25%, and debt leverage of about 47%, measures that are appropriate for the current rating. On a stand-alone basis, PSEG Power’s credit protection measures, adjusted for PSEG Global LLC’s debt, were about 36% in 2011. However, we estimate these measures will likely decline to about 30% by 2013, which is adequate for the ‘BBB’ rating. We also view PSEG Power’s debt leverage of about 40% as adequate for its rating level. Moreover, we estimate that PSEG Power will still remain modestly free cash flow positive as a result of no significant growth capital expenditure in the near-term.

Liquidity

We assess PSEG Power’s liquidity together with that of parent PSEG. The short-term rating on PSEG and affiliates is ‘A-2’. Standard & Poor’s views PSEG’s and PSEG Power’s liquidity as “strong,” under our criteria, given the very manageable level of current debt maturities and available credit facilities. We estimate that PSEG’s sources of cash during the next 12 to 24 months will exceed its uses by about 1.5x. We expect sources over uses for both companies to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 50%. Also, because of the company’s solid relationships with banks and high conversion of FFO to discretionary cash flow, we believe PSEG can absorb low-probability shocks.

In our view, the ability to generate free cash flow would also improve the financial risk profile. According to our estimates, while parent PSEG will generate adequate cash flow to cover its increased spending, it will not cover dividends in forecast years through 2014. PSEG will need to generate a level of cash flow consistent with its increasing debt burden and internally fund part of its investment program in a manner that preserves credit quality. Consequently, we consider FFO to debt and net cash flow to capital spending as key ratios that define the company’s credit quality. We expect that net cash flow to capital spending will remain below 1x through the forecast period. We view a negative free cash flow position during the next two years as detracting from credit quality.

The consolidated companies’ (excluding Resources) unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled about $800 million as of June 30, 2012. This liquidity is supplemented by about $3.4 billion of borrowing capacity under $3.7 billion of bank lines.

Outlook

Because of the incessant onslaught on commodity prices, the volatile--and declining--cash flow from PSEG Power’s unregulated operations is weighing down on parent PSEG’s consolidated credit quality. However, affiliate PSE&G’s operations are becoming a larger portion of PSEG’s cash flow, which in our view has become an increasingly important factor for the parent’s credit quality, presenting prospects for higher consolidated ratings over the next two years, and the reason for our positive outlook. We believe that PSEG’s strong operating performance, together with adjusted FFO to debt of about 27% for the consolidated company and 30% at PSEG Power, can support a rating at the higher end of the ‘BBB’ category. Still, we consider the outlook to be for the next year and we will raise ratings only if the challenges the supply business faces get resolved in a way that supports the higher rating. Potential impediments for the unregulated business include a further decline in natural gas prices, unfavorable developments in the capacity markets, or a fundamental shift in how power is consumed because of energy efficiency drives. If any of these factors causes an increase in PSEG’s business risk profile, or if the company’s consolidated adjusted FFO to debt weakens to below 25%, we would revise the outlook to stable from positive. We would likely lower the rating if the consolidated FFO to debt declines to below 22%.

