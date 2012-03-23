TEXT-S&P:Outlook on GS Caltex revised to neg;ratings affirmed

March 23 -

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today revised to negative from stable the outlook on its ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on Korea-based GS Caltex Corp. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit rating on the company. We assess the stand-alone credit profile on GS Caltex to be ‘bbb-'; thus reflecting one notch of support from its parent, Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+), in the rating on GS Caltex.

The outlook revision to negative reflects our view that GS Caltex’s ability to withstand tougher industry conditions has weakened as a result of continued high debt levels. We believe the likelihood that it will breach its debt-to-EBITDA triggers over the next two years has increased. The affirmation of the ratings reflects our view that the company had very strong operating performance and substantially reduced capital investments in 2011, as we had expected it to when we revised the outlook to stable a year ago. The company significantly improved its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.6x in 2011 from 5.5x in 2010 due to a more than 50% year-on-year increase in EBITDA. However, the company did not reduce debt in 2011 to the degree that we had expected it to.

We see little buffer in the company’s financial risk profile, which we assess as “significant.” At the current rating level, the company has little ability to withstand weaker industry conditions, such as softer demand. For example, we estimate that a 10% decline in EBITDA from our base-case forecast for this year would raise the company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio much closer to the downgrade trigger of 4.0x.

Our base-case forecast is for GS Caltex’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio to rise to 3.7x this year from 3.6x, based on our assumption of a 10% year-on-year decline in EBITDA. We view this assumption as conservative given the cyclicality of the industry and the company’s very strong operating performance in 2011, which we believe will be difficult to replicate in 2012. We have also factored in debt reduction, backed by asset disposals and curtailed investments as a result of corporate restructuring related to GS Energy Co. Ltd. (not rated). However, given our expectations of continued high crude oil prices, the company’s need to deploy high levels of working capital could limit its ability to further reduce debt, in our view.

The ratings on GS Caltex reflect its solid competitive position as the second-largest company in Korea’s oil refining and marketing (R&M) industry and the structural improvement of its petroleum product mix as a result of investment over the past five years. Factors that constrain the ratings are industry cycles in the company’s main businesses, its vulnerability to fluctuations in oil and currency prices, and rising uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic petroleum market. We view the company’s financial risk profile as weaker than its R&M peers in Korea.

We may lower the rating if adjusted total debt to EBITDA hits or exceeds 4.0x over the next 12 months. Weaker-than-expected refining margins and unplanned increases in capital investment could exert further downward pressure on the rating. We may revise the outlook to stable if adjusted total debt to EBITDA stays below 3.5x for a protracted period. Stronger-than-expected refining margins, a significant reduction in capital investment, or asset disposals could lead us to revise the outlook back to stable.