TEXT-Fitch migrates Magnum Global Steel to "non-monitored"
March 23, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch migrates Magnum Global Steel to "non-monitored"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Magnum Global Steel Private Limited’s (MGSPL) ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MGSPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated MGSPL’s following bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category:

- INR42.1m term loans: migrated to ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’

- INR40m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR41.3m non fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)'

