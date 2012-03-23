TEXT-Fitch:Diversification supports EMEA construction bond issuance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings says recent issuance by EMEA contractors shows signs of debt disintermediation with funding in medium term bonds rather than bank debt. Historically, the sector has been more dependent on short term bank facilities than other corporates. On a combined basis these rated issuers have extended average debt maturity profiles to 5.3 years as at 2012 from 3.4 years in 2006. Total corporate gross debt (excluding project finance) is now on average 45% - 50% funded by the bond market compared to 10% - 15% in 2006.

“Successful issuers share common characteristics of having committed to diversification strategies - mainly into concessions - long before the marked downturn in EMEA construction output,” says Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch’s European Corporate Finance Department. “Such action, coupled with recent de-leveraging has made the bond market more accessible to these issuers.”

Diversification strategies into complementary infrastructure concessions have provided increased cash flow visibility and ultimately more stable business models. However, Fitch believes a cautious approach is warranted, as cash flow benefits - in most cases - are limited to the upstreaming of dividends from concession portfolios. As a result, senior unsecured bond holders are subordinated to project finance debt. Typically, when rating these issuers Fitch de-consolidates ring fenced concession activities. However, Fitch adds back proven dividend flows from these concession portfolios to corporate level EBITDA.

Obrascon Huarte Lain’s (OHL; ‘BB-'/Stable) - a Spanish construction & toll road concession company - raised EUR300m 7.625% due 2020 to part repurchase an existing EUR700m 2015 bond. This extends 25% of existing bond debt maturities by five years. Existing short term bank facilities cost on average 2.77% above Euribor for 2011 (up from 1.46% in 2010). Increased pricing on these facilities demonstrates funding stress amongst domestic banks reinforcing the need for further disintermediation. Combined with OHL’s EUR450m 8.75% 2018 bond issued in early 2011, total corporate gross debt is now 60% - 65% funded by the bond market.

Vinci SA (‘BBB+'/Stable) - a French construction & toll road concession company - raised EUR750m 3.375% due 2020 to repay bank debt. During the crisis Vinci has benefited from a more stable domestic market and mature concession portfolio, upstreaming strong dividend flow. Combined with a previous bond issuance in late 2011 of EUR750m 4.125% due 2017, total corporate gross debt is now 55% - 60% funded by the bond market.

Hochtief AG (not rated) - a German construction & concession company - raised EUR500m 5.50% due 2017 in its debut bond issuance. This reflects around 30% - 35% of corporate debt facilities, excluding its listed Australian based subsidiary, Leighton holdings.

Improved debt profiles and ongoing disintermediation should help insulate ratings to some extent against a sector outlook that faces medium term headwinds from ongoing fiscal austersity. Liquidity has also improved with bank credit lines now largely used as undrawn liquidity support or for seasonal working capital requirements.