TEXT-Fitch:Positive rtg impact from NKSJ non-life units' merger

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings says there would be positive medium term impact on Sompo Japan Insurance, Inc. (Sompo Japan, ‘A/Stable’), as a result of its proposed merger with Nipponkoa Insurance Co, Ltd. (Nipponkoa).

Both companies are part of the NKSJ Group, and the combination of two core companies is likely to accelerate the speed of the group’s integration and result in a leaner cost structure. Sompo Japan is a property and casualty insurer within NKSJ Group, while its sister company Nipponkoa is also NKSJ’s domestic non-life insurance unit.

“The proposed merger between Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa is expected to be positive for NKSJ Group’s credit profile over the medium term, as the group is likely to be able to benefit from economies of scale such as a reduction of fixed costs earlier than previously expected, and improve the expense ratio within the next a few years after the merger” says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch’s Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings team.

The new company, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., which will be established in the first half of FY2014, will become the biggest non-life insurer in Japan on a stand-alone basis, although the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approval in Japan. In addition, the agency expects the group to further accelerate its integration process at a faster pace than its original plan.

Other noteworthy examples of NKSJ’s integration since the group’s establishment in April 2010 include the creation of NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (NKSJ Himawari Life). The latter was established through the merger between Sompo Japan Himawari Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and Nipponkoa Life Insurance Co., Ltd. in October 2011.