TEXT-Fitch upgrades OJSC OC Rosneft to 'BBB'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded OJSC OC Rosneft’s Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and foreign currency senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.

The upgrade reflects Rosneft’s improved credit metrics and Fitch’s expectations that the company will be able to maintain a solid financial profile in the medium term. Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage to remain below 1.5x in 2012-2015 in line with a previously identified potential guideline for an upgrade and based on Fitch’s base case oil price deck of USD95/bbl for 2012 and USD85/bbl for 2013. The agency also anticipates that the company will retain double digit interest coverage ratios. Rosneft compares well against its Russian and international oil and gas peers based on these ratios.

The upgrade also takes into account the company’s positive upstream production dynamics over the past four years. Hydrocarbons output growth in 2010-2011 was driven by the Vankor field development, which is likely to remain the main driver of the group’s production expansion in the medium term. The peak output at this field of about 500,000 bopd is expected to be achieved in 2013. The company’s long-term growth prospects are tied to the exploration and development of other fields in Eastern Siberia as well as reserves and resources in the Black Sea and Arctic shelf.

The ratings are also underpinned by Rosneft’s strong operational profile reflected in its large scale of operations compared with both Russian and international peers, its ability to constantly replace reserves used in production as well as its favourable position on the cost curve. The company fares well against its counterparts based on its sizable reserves and high reserves life. While Rosneft’s high reserve replacement rate underlines its future growth prospects, its status as a low-cost producer both internationally and in Russia demonstrates its ability to efficiently replace reserves and grow production in a cost effective manner. Although Fitch expects the company’s production costs to increase in the future due to general industry inflation and its increasing involvement in more remote and challenging areas for production, Rosneft is likely to retain its cost advantage versus peers.

Fitch also believes that the company’s business profile will further benefit from its downstream integration once it completes its upgrade and modernisation of Russia-based refineries. This should increase the share of more value-added products in its refining portfolio and hence contribute to the group’s profitability and cash flow generation.

At the same time, the refining upgrade programme along with production expansion in the upstream segment will result in more ambitious capex over the next 3-4 years. Rosneft plans to increase its investments in 2012 to USD15.5bn, up by 17% yoy. Fitch forecasts that despite solid operating cash flow generation, the company will remain largely free cash flow neutral over 2012-2014 due to its intensive capex.

Fitch also believes that Rosneft is likely to become more active in M&A in 2012-2013 in an attempt to extend its geographic reach in both E&P and refining segments and/or develop its offshore reserves and resources. Although Fitch expects the company’s credit metrics to remain robust in 2012-2013, the agency does not view further material de-leveraging as likely, unless it is driven by the oil price, and anticipates FFO gross leverage ratios to stabilise at somewhat above 1x.

Given the relatively strong strategic and operational ties between Rosneft and its sovereign parent in areas such as obtaining loans, license procurement and favourable tax incentives, Fitch maintains a one-notch uplift for state support in Rosneft’s ratings, according to Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. As the company’s standalone metrics strengthen, and its reliance on state support diminishes with the elements of state influence being built into the group’s business profile and thus forming an integral part of the rating, Fitch may review its approach to state support.