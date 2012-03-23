TEXT-Fitch assigns City of Colmar 'AA' rating; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the City of Colmar ‘AA’ Long-term local and foreign currency ratings and an ‘F1+’ Short-term foreign currency rating. The Outlook is Stable.

Colmar’s ratings reflect its moderate debt and sound budgetary performance, as well as some exceptional revenue, notably in 2010, which financed some investments. They also take into account significant room to raise taxes if needed and the city’s economic dynamism. The Stable Outlook reflects the city’s continued control of spending.

Higher-than-expected capex, coupled with an unexpected deterioration in the city’s self-financing capacity, would lead to a debt level incompatible with the ratings. A deterioration of the debt payback ratio beyond expectations would also lead to a downgrade. As a minimum, an upgrade would require a sustained record of stronger budgetary performance combined with a lower debt and a stabilization of current macroeconomic uncertainties.

Excluding the Metropolitan Community of Colmar’s debt (transferred in 2009; EUR9.3m at end-2011), direct debt was EUR44.7m at end-2011. The debt payback ratio reached 2.9 years at end-2011, which is moderate compared with other French cities. With an average of EUR45m a year of investments planned over 2012-2014, the city aims to maintain high debt sustainability with a payback ratio below five years. Fitch estimates that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of six years in 2014, assuming a capital budget execution rate of 100%.

Colmar posted a current balance of EUR15.6m or 18% of current revenue at end-2011. In recent years, exceptional revenue (EUR1.7m in 2011 and EUR5.8m in 2010) related to the sale of land and property owned by the city has inflated this total. In 2011, excluding exceptional revenue, the operating balance was largely sufficient to cover debt repayment (operating balance/debt service reached 247 %).

Self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue) accounted for 91.7% of capital expenditure at end-2011. Fitch considers Colmar has some leeway in term of capex as some relates to new operations. The city aims to maintain a current balance that finances at least one-third of its capex.

As the capital of the Haut-Rhin department, Colmar’s economy benefits from its international major transportation network. The territory has many major companies, which have reinforced their investments, along with small- and medium-sized companies. Its favourable socio-economic profile is reflected by one of the lowest unemployment rates in the department (7.7% at Q311).

Colmar’s administration was reorganised in 2010 to allow decision making to be more structured and allow better synergy of internal skills. Fitch views the financial management as highly efficient, notably in terms of forecasting ability, which underpins its capacity to address the city’s budgetary challenges.

Colmar’s guaranteed debt reached EUR178.7m in 2010, but this does not represent notable risk as these liabilities are mostly related to social housing institutions. Fitch considers this sector as low risk given that its revenues are partly subsidised by the state and the sector is strictly regulated.