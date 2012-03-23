TEXT-S&P ratings - Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. -- 23-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

Standard & Poor’s contact: Antoine Cornu, Paris (33) 1-4420-6796

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France Primary SIC: Tires and inner tubes Mult.

CUSIP6: 204395

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History: Local currency Foreign currency 23-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2 04-

Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2 31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3 03-Aug-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues: Rating Rating Date EUR700 mil zero cpn conv callable bnds Convertible due 01/01/2017

BBB 23-Mar-2012 EUR500 mil FX/FRN callable hybrid nts due 12/03/2033 BBB- 23-Mar-2012 EURO

CP prog auth amt EUR1.5 bil A-2 04-Oct-2010