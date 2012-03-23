TEXT-S&P Ratings - Compagnie Financiere Michelin S.C.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 -

Ratings -- Compagnie Financiere Michelin S.C.A. ------------------- 23-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Tires and inner

tubes

Mult. CUSIP6: 2043F1

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

04-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

03-Aug-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

