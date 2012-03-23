FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Ratings - Compagnie Financiere Michelin S.C.A.
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 23, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Compagnie Financiere Michelin S.C.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Compagnie Financiere Michelin S.C.A. ------------------- 23-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Tires and inner

tubes

Mult. CUSIP6: 2043F1

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

04-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

03-Aug-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.