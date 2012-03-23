TEXT-S&P summary: National Grid PLC

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based gas and electricity network operator National Grid PLC (NG) and its subsidiaries reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the strong and predictable cash flows from the group’s low-risk electricity and gas network operations in the U.K. and the U.S.; regulatory regimes in each of those countries that we consider to be broadly supportive of credit quality; a consistently applied strategic and financial policy; and a proven track record of managing large acquisitions.

These strengths are offset by NG’s relatively high financial leverage; a substantial capital expenditures (capex) program and the current dividend policy (subject to change in 2013), which together will likely result in negative free cash flows over the medium term; regulatory reset risk in the U.S. and the U.K.; and exposure to foreign exchange risks and inflation, which add volatility to Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted credit measures.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that NG’s results will return to more moderate levels of growth in the next financial year compared with 2010-2011. In our view, the increase in inflation in 2010-2011 will be reflected in higher inflation-linked regulated revenues in 2011-2012, which will be partially offset by an increase in financing costs on inflation-linked debt.

NG’s business risk has not materially changed over the past 12 months, in our view. The group remains focused on owning and operating regulated network assets in the U.K. and U.S., which account for over 97% of consolidated operating profit. NG faces some regulatory reset risk in the U.S., and U.S. revenues remain subject to an element of volume risk, although this has significantly diminished as rate plans that protect NG from fluctuations in volumes sold have been renewed. In an effort to increase returns in the U.S. and become more efficient, NG is implementing a restructuring program. The plan involves a regional focus and a reduction in operating costs of about $200 million by March 31, 2012, achieved mainly through a 7% reduction of the U.S. workforce.

The group also remains exposed to risks arising from regulatory reset in the U.K. (currently every five years). The next price control period starts in April 2013, is expected to last for eight years, and is currently under consultation at the industry regulator, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem). For further information on the next price control period, see: “Credit FAQ: How The Proposed RIIO Regulatory Framework Could Affect Ratings On U.K. Energy Utilities,” published Sept. 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate that NG’s cash flow and debt coverage measures will weaken slightly in the financial year-ending March 31, 2012 compared with NG’s adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of about 17% in the 12 months to March 31, 2011 as the company continues to implement its capex program.

Based on the current regulatory remuneration framework, we anticipate that adjusted FFO to debt will remain above 12% in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, which, in our opinion, is commensurate with the current rating.

Following NG’s GBP3.2 billion rights issue in May 2010, we believe that NG is positioned more comfortably within the existing ratings, and will maintain a degree of headroom in its financial metrics that was previously lacking. In our opinion, the rights issue also underlines NG’s stated commitment of maintaining an ‘A’ category rating for its U.K. operating subsidiaries.

Liquidity

The ‘A-2’ short-term rating on NG, National Grid USA (NG USA; A-/Stable/A-2), and subsidiaries, is ‘A-2’. This largely reflects the companies’ long-term corporate credit ratings and our view of the group’s “adequate” liquidity under our criteria. Projected sources of liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines), exceed projected uses (mainly necessary capex, debt maturities, and dividends) by more than 1.2x. NG’s ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events and retain a limited need for refinancing; its flexibility to reduce capital spending or sell assets; its sound bank relationships; its solid standing in credit markets; and its generally prudent risk management further support our opinion of liquidity as adequate.

Our assessment of NG’s adequate liquidity is also underpinned by its:

-- Access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable securities of about GBP2.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Undrawn GBP1.7 billion committed credit facilities with a maturity longer than 12 months. This does not include GBP0.9 billion of committed facilities, the use of which has been suspended until July 27, 2012, when they will become available for five years; and

-- Our expectation that NG will generate modest and slightly higher adjusted funds from operations (FFO) in 2011-2012 than in 2010-2011, when it was about EUR3.6 billion.

This compares with our forecast that, in 2011-2012, NG faces:

-- About GBP3.6 billion in capex;

-- Dividend payments of about GBP1.0 billion; and

-- GBP1.0 billion in short-term debt maturing over the next 12 months as of Dec. 31, 2011.

We understand that there are no restrictive covenants in the documentation attached to the group’s debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the group’s operational and financial performances will continue to be solid. It also reflects our belief that NG will continue to focus on its regulated gas and electricity network businesses in the U.K. and the U.S., while maintaining consolidated, adjusted FFO to total debt of more than 12%.

Ratings downside could occur if NG’s financial performance were to deviate materially from our forecasts without the implementation of offsetting measures, or if the group were to undertake a significant acquisition. In that regard, if consolidated FFO to total debt were to decline to 10%-11% due to higher capital outlays and acquisitions, and associated debt financing, we could lower the ratings.

Although we view the May 2010 rights issue as providing a more comfortable degree of headroom than existed previously at the current rating level, we continue to view ratings upside as unlikely because of NG’s ambitious capex plans and our forecast for its financial performance.

