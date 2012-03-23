TEXT-Fitch rates People's Leasing's proposed commercial paper at 'F1(lka)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned People’s Leasing Company Plc’s (PLC, ‘A+(lka)'/Stable) proposed commercial paper issue of up to LKR1bn an ‘F1(lka)’ National Short-term rating.

The proposed issuance will be utilised to finance PLC’s working capital / lending. Of the proposed LKR1bn, LKR750m is expected to have tenure of one year, while a further LKR100m and LKR150m will have tenures of three- and six months respectively.

PLC’s ratings reflect Fitch’s view that its parent, People’s Bank (PB, ‘AA(lka)'/Stable) is likely to extend support in a stressed scenario, if required. This view is underpinned by PB’s majority ownership of PLC (31 December 2011: 71.5%), common board representation, PLC group’s significant profit contribution to PB’s consolidated profile (end-September 2011: 36% of PB group profits), and the strong strategic and operational linkages between the companies.

An ‘F1(lka)’ category short-term rating indicates the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. Under the agency’s National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a “+” is added to the assigned rating.

More information on PLC is available on www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk.