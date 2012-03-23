FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Stora Enso ratings; outlook stable
March 23, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Stora Enso ratings; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 -

Overview

-- On March 20, 2012, Finland-based forest products group Stora Enso Oyj announced its intention to build a EUR1.6 billion consumer board and pulp mill in China.

-- We had already factored most of the increase in Stora Enso’s capital spending into the ratings and believe that the group’s credit metrics will only modestly exceed the target for the current ratings in 2013.

-- As we expect credit ratios to recover by 2014 as investments turn productive, we are affirming all of our credit ratings on Stora Enso, including the ‘BB’ long-term corporate credit rating.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the group can restore adjusted funds from operations to debt of 20%-25% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3x-3.5x by 2014.

Rating Action

On March 23, 2011, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed all of its credit ratings on Finland-based forest products group Stora Enso Oyj, including the ‘BB’ long-term corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.

