TEXT-Fitch cuts Repsol YPF to 'BBB';outlook stable

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Repsol YPF’s (Repsol) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ and Short-term IDR to ‘F3’ from ‘F2’. The senior unsecured debt and short-term commercial paper issued by Repsol’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Repsol International Finance, BV, which is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Repsol has also been downgraded to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ and to ‘F3’ from ‘F2’, respectively. Fitch has also downgraded the subordinated preference shares issued by Repsol International Capital Ltd. to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The downgrades follow the announcement on 21 March of 57%-owned YPF S.A.’s (‘B+'/Stable) Board of Directors that it would capitalise dividends in relation to accumulated results for FY11. Fitch anticipated that a significant reduction of dividends from YPF could put pressure on Repsol’s IDR (see “Argentine Market Intervention May Hit Repsol, YPF Hard” dated 20 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Given the recent events in Argentina and government pressure upon YPF to re-invest cash flows in domestic operations over the medium term, Fitch has decided to deconsolidate YPF from Repsol’s consolidated cash flow statement and debt, adding back any dividend flow. This approach to YPF is the same that Fitch has historically adopted with Repsol’s stake in Gas Natural SDG, S.A. (‘A-'/Stable).

In 2011, YPF constituted around 35% of Repsol’s consolidated EBITDA. In FY11, its cash dividend to Repsol was around EUR600m (FY10: around EUR1bn).

The deconsolidation of YPF by Fitch has a negative impact on Repsol’s business and financial profile. Proved developed reserves of crude oil, natural gas and liquefied natural gas in Argentina were around 736 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in December 2010, which represented more than 50% of Repsol’s total reserves. YPF’s production totalled 0.495million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboepd) while Repsol’s remaining upstream production was 0.299mmboepd in FY11. The deconsolidation of YPF therefore increases the weight of downstream activities in Repsol’s cash flow profile (an estimated 45% of EBITDA versus around 30% previously). While it remains an integrated company, the increased bias towards downstream represents increased business risk despite the Iberian market’s favourable refining fundamentals versus many other markets.

From a financial perspective, Repsol’s funds from operations (FFO) lease-adjusted net leverage will increase by around 0.6x compared to Fitch’s previous assumptions reaching around 2.1x in FY12. This is partially due to the higher leverage of the Spanish operations compared with the now de-consolidated Argentine entity. The adjusted leverage- replacing YPF’s apportioned FFO with cash dividends received - is not commensurate with a ‘BBB+’ rating for a company with Respol’s business profile.

The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. However, ratings may come under further pressure if a new proposed scrip dividend at the Repsol level (as yet to be agreed by its shareholders) does not save at least 50% of its cash outflow to its shareholders after the announced 10% increase in the pay-out dividend. Fitch believes that this is a reasonable assumption (used for the FFO lease-adjusted leverage above) given scrip dividend take-up rates in place for Spanish entities such as Iberdrola S.A. (‘A-'/Stable) and Gas Natural. Additionally, Repsol still holds 5% of its own shares which Fitch expects will be sold before the end of the year. An inability to realise cash from these shares would be negative for the rating. Rating upside potential is limited at this stage but may be supported by the successful putting into operation of upstream acreage.

Repsol’s liquidity (ex- YPF and Gas Natural) is adequate, with EUR4.7bn of short- and long-term committed and undrawn credit lines plus EUR1.5bn cash of December 2011. This compared with short-term debt of EUR2.5bn (ex- Gas Natural and YPF) and expected negative free cash flow. The recent 5% divestment its own shares (EUR1.36bn) plus three bond issues totalling EUR1.85bn and average coupon of 4.6% increased liquidity after the EUR2.5bn share buyback in December 2011 and demonstrated Repsol’s good capital market access.