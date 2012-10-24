FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - AXA Insurance Ltd.
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - AXA Insurance Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- AXA Insurance Ltd. ------------------------------------- 24-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Ireland

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2012 NR/-- --/--

08-Aug-2008 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
