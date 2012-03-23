TEXT-S&P says UK LRG reform won't harm short-term creditworthiness

March 23 -

-- The creditworthiness of U.K. local and regional governments remains strong, despite sector reforms.

-- Recent funding cuts have narrowed operating performances and limited investment levels over the rating horizon.

-- Housing revenue account reform will lead to an increase in debt burdens and will make financial management more important in future.

-- The credit effects of the Localism Act and the business rates reform depend on details that have not been disclosed yet and will only be visible in the long term.

Reforms to U.K. local and regional governments (LRGs) are ongoing, and will determine changes to their financial and operating profiles. While these changes will increase local autonomy, they could also reduce the predictability of LRG finances in the long-term, and require a different approach to financial management. In a report published today, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services explains its view of how these changes will affect LRGs’ approach to management (see “Sector Reforms Are Unlikely To Damage U.K. Local And Regional Governments’ Strong Creditworthiness In The Short Term”). We expect them to introduce a more forward-looking and combined approach to investments and debt service coverage. In the short term, the housing revenue account (HRA) reform will lead, in many cases, to material debt increases, while in the long term, the effects of the business rates reform and the Localism Act should become clearer.

In our view, the full credit effect of these reforms depends largely on details that have not yet been disclosed. Nevertheless, we expect the five U.K. LRGs we rate to maintain their current credit quality levels within the rating horizon, supported by a strong institutional framework, positive budgetary performances, and strong liquidity levels.