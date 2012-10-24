TEXT-S&P affirms and drops Axa Insurance Ltd. long-term ratings

Oct 24 -

Rating Action

On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB+’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on AXA Insurance Ltd. (AXA Ireland). The outlook was negative. We subsequently withdrew the assessment at the issuer’s request.

Rationale

At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings reflected our view of the company’s good competitive position in the Irish market, good operating performance, and conservative investment portfolio. The ratings were constrained by the economic challenges of AXA Ireland’s core Republic of Ireland market; its concentration in the competitive motor insurance market, from which it derived 84% of its premiums in 2011; and its capital, which remained a weakness to the rating even though it had improved.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn

AXA Insurance Ltd.

To From

Counterparty Credit Rating NR BBB+/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating NR BBB+/Negative/--

NR--Not rated.