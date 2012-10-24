FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms and drops Axa Insurance Ltd. long-term ratings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 9:37 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms and drops Axa Insurance Ltd. long-term ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 -

Rating Action

On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB+’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on AXA Insurance Ltd. (AXA Ireland). The outlook was negative. We subsequently withdrew the assessment at the issuer’s request.

Rationale

At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings reflected our view of the company’s good competitive position in the Irish market, good operating performance, and conservative investment portfolio. The ratings were constrained by the economic challenges of AXA Ireland’s core Republic of Ireland market; its concentration in the competitive motor insurance market, from which it derived 84% of its premiums in 2011; and its capital, which remained a weakness to the rating even though it had improved.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn

AXA Insurance Ltd.

To From

Counterparty Credit Rating NR BBB+/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating NR BBB+/Negative/--

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.