TEXT-S&P drops rtgs on all notes in Spanish RMBS deal TDA 28

The loans in the portfolios originated by Credifimo have, on average, shown weaker performance, with high delinquency and default levels.

We began to see loan defaults in the transaction in July 2008. As of the end of December 2011, the outstanding balance of defaulted loans (defined in this transaction as loans in arrears for more than 12 months) represented 22.37% of the current collateral balance (17.54% of the original balance). We believe this amount has resulted from the rollover of delinquencies that the borrower did not cure at earlier stages.

In light of the high level of defaults in the securitized pool, our rating on the class A notes is particularly sensitive to the amount of actual and expected recoveries. The trustee currently owns 89 unsold repossessed properties on the issuer’s behalf. We consider the recovery levels for these loans to be very low (cumulative reported defaults were EUR80.9 million as of December 2011, and reported cumulative recoveries have totaled EUR2.6 million since closing).

Due to the lack of recoveries, and the findings of the audit of TDA 28’s pool in terms of noncompliant loans, the level of performing collateral we can give credit to in our analysis that is available to the transaction to service the amounts due under the notes has reduced. We calculate that the class A notes are undercollateralized by 11.8% of their current balance. Therefore, the credit enhancement provided by the performing balance is negative for all classes of notes.

Based on the most recent data available for the transaction, our cash flow analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is not commensurate with a ‘B (sf)’ rating, as the transaction experiences interest and principal shortfalls under all of our cash flow analysis scenarios. We have consequently lowered our rating on the class A notes to ‘CCC (sf)’ from ‘B (sf)'. We have subsequently withdrawn our ‘CCC (sf)’ rating, as we are lacking sufficient information of satisfactory quality on the underlying assets originated by Credifimo to continue the surveillance of this transaction.

In April 2009, due to insufficient excess spread to cover defaults, the issuer fully drew the reserve fund, which has remained at zero since then. Furthermore, TDA 28 breached the interest-deferral triggers on the class B to F notes in 2009, and all interest has been deferred to the class A notes since then. As a result, we lowered our ratings to ‘D (sf)’ on these classes of notes in July 2009, February 2010, May 2010, and July 2010, respectively (see “Related Criteria And Research”). The class B to F notes have also failed to pay interests as of the January 2012 interest payment date. We have withdrawn our ‘D (sf)’ ratings on these classes.

TDA 28 securitizes a portfolio of residential mortgage loans secured over properties in Spain granted by Credifimo (currently 50% of the total pool, versus 44.04% at closing) and Caixa Terrassa (currently 50% of the total pool, versus 55.96% at closing). Caixa Manlleu, Caixa Sabadell, and Caixa Terrassa became Unnim as a merged entity on July 1, 2010. The transaction closed in July 2007 with a weighted-average seasoning of 23 months.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

TDA 28, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR454.95 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Rating Subsequently Withdrawn

A CCC (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

NR CCC (sf)

Ratings Withdrawn

B NR D (sf)

C NR D (sf)

D NR D (sf)

E NR D (sf)

F NR D (sf)

NR--Not rated.