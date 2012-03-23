TEXT-S&P ups Carlson Wagonlit to 'B+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Netherlands-based business travel management company, Carlson Wagonlit B.V. (CWT), reported strong results in 2011.

-- As a consequence, its credit metrics have improved to levels that we consider in line with an “aggressive” financial risk profile under our criteria.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on CWT to ‘B+’ from ‘B’ and various issue ratings on CWT’s first- and second-lien secured debt.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that CWT will refinance its capital structure before the end of 2012, allowing it to maintain adequate liquidity and its current credit ratios.

Rating Action

On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based business travel management company Carlson Wagonlit B.V. (Carlson Wagonlit Travel; CWT) to ‘B+’ from ‘B’. The outlook is stable.

We also raised our issue ratings on CWT’s $850 million senior secured facilities--comprising a $650 million bullet term loan and a $161 million revolving credit facility (RCF)--to ‘B+’ from ‘B’. The recovery rating of ‘3’ on these facilities indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

In addition, we raised our issue rating on CWT’s EUR285 million senior secured floating-rate notes to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+'. The recovery rating of ‘6’ on these notes indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.