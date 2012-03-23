TEXT-Fitch:Eurozone PMI,utilities threatened if further dip

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Weak PMI data published March 22 is not enough to signal a downward lurch in the European economy, Fitch Ratings says. However, in the hypothetical shock scenario of a severe double-dip recession, we would expect the pain in the corporate sector to be distributed differently to 2008/09, with utilities among the sectors most vulnerable to downgrades.

The Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index for March showed a fall to a three-month low of 48.7 from 49.3 in February. While disappointing, we don’t believe too much should be read into one data point. Our base economic scenario remains anaemic recovery in the eurozone over the next two years and we see the recent economic data - including yesterday’s PMI numbers - as in line with this.

However, we have investigated what would happen if this was the start of a severe double-dip. Our hypothetical shock scenario is set between the base scenario and a eurozone breakup. This leads, in GDP terms, to a dip similar to that of 2009 but with a more protracted recovery given the toxic mix of sovereign and bank crises.

The prolonged economic stagnation since 2008 - and their relative resilience so far - makes companies more vulnerable to an additional layer of government interference than previously. With its reliance on economic regulation to protect its profitability, the utilities sector is the most vulnerable with government measures likely designed to cut consumers’ utilities bills. We have already seen evidence of this: for example, the Robin Hood tax in Italy; a deferral in the collection by EDP of over-costs from the special regime generation for 2012 in Portugal; and recent threats of regulatory tightening in Spain. We expect a decision on the latter moves - which may or may not affect previously accrued tariff deficits - shortly.

Government pressure may also make it harder for companies to undertake further restructuring by exerting pressure not to cut jobs, or for bigger companies not to extract working capital improvements at the expense of smaller suppliers that are starved of bank funding.

The resilience of the more cyclical sectors is a function of conservative ratings, and a different positioning from 2008. Our base recovery assumptions for cyclicals do not see dramatic improvements, so they are relatively more resilient to a downturn than more bullish forecasts might be; and the ratings themselves in the more vulnerable businesses have not returned to pre-crisis levels.

Cyclicals are better prepared for a downturn now than in 2009, when many were embarking on ambitious M&A and capex and some had correspondingly elevated leverage. In some subsectors stock levels are lower, overcapacity is already idle, workforces are more flexible, and companies are more diversified.

