TEXT-S&P ratings - Sovereign Housing Association Ltd.
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Sovereign Housing Association Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sovereign Housing Association Ltd. --------------------- 24-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2012 AA/-- AA/--

06-Aug-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
