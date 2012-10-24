FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Urenco Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Urenco Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Urenco Ltd. -------------------------------------------- 24-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Crude petroleum

and natural gas

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

03-May-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Urenco Deutschland GmbH, Urenco Finance N.V.| Urenco Nederl

Rating Rating Date

¥20 bil (PPN G9298# AH4 G9298# AJ0 G9298# AK7

G9298# AL5) bank ln due 04/22/2038 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.