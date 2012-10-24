FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers Groupama 2007 Jr sub nts rtg to 'C';off watch neg
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers Groupama 2007 Jr sub nts rtg to 'C';off watch neg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24 -

-- French insurer Groupama S.A. has elected not to pay the coupon due on Oct. 22, 2012, on its junior subordinated notes issued in 2007, as permitted under the terms and conditions of the notes.

-- We are therefore lowering our issue rating on these notes to ‘C’ from ‘CC’, in accordance with our criteria, and as we previously announced on Oct. 9, 2012.

-- We are removing the issue rating from CreditWatch negative, where we placed it on Oct. 9, 2012.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said it lowered its issue rating on the junior subordinated notes issued by French insurer Groupama S.A. (BB-/Watch Neg/--) to ‘C’ from ‘CC’. At the same time, we removed the issue rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Oct. 9, 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.