TEXT-S&P lowers Moto Hospitality rating to 'B-';outlook negative

Oct 24 -

Overview

-- In our view, covenant headroom under bank facilities at U.K. motorway services operator Moto Hospitality Ltd. (Moto) has significantly tightened as a result of the group’s inability to grow EBITDA over the past few quarters. We have revised our liquidity assessment downward to “less than adequate” from “adequate.”

-- Moto’s operating performance and credit ratios in 2012 remain broadly flat compared with 2011 but are below our guidelines for a ‘B’ rating, as the company continues to endure reduced consumer spending, flat traffic volumes, and reduced demand for fuel due to higher prices.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Moto to ‘B-’ from ‘B’ and our issue rating on its second-lien notes to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC+.’

-- The negative outlook mainly reflects our view that covenant headroom under senior bank facilities is likely to continue to tighten to a level significantly below 10% over the next 12 months, if operating performance does not improve from current levels.

Rating Action

On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered to ‘B-’ from ‘B’ its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. motorway services operator Moto Hospitality Ltd. (Moto). The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the GBP176 million second-lien notes issued by Moto Finance PLC to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC+'. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.