TEXT-Fitch publishes commodity processing & trading companies sector credit factor report

Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled, ‘Rating Commodity Processing and Trading Companies’. This is part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports which show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

The companies covered in this report refer to traders of commodities spanning from metals and oil to agricultural products. It includes those entities which have invested down the value chain and sell higher-value processed commodities such as edible oil or biodiesel.

The commodities mentioned in this report are readily marketable. Marketability is determined by the existence of a well-established active spot and derivative market and a firm’s ability to deliver the physical commodity within the normal course of business.

Compared with the aggregate corporate curve, commodity processing and trading companies have an above-average risk profile. The sector risk profile ranges up to the ‘BBB’ rating level, reflecting the inherent cyclicality and volatility of the commodity markets where declines in volumes, rather than price volatility - which is typically hedged - is a key risk factor as it can drag down profitability in absolute terms.

Company-specific traits and financial profile factors indicate ratings potentially up to the mid ‘A’ rating category. Such factors include the categorisation of the scale of operations, geographic and commodity diversification, risk management policies, asset ownership as well as size, profit margins, lease-and readily marketable inventories (RMI)-adjusted metrics, and liquidity.

The report, ‘Rating Commodity Processing and Trading Companies’ Sector Credit Factors is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

