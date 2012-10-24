TEXT-S&P ratings - DONG Energy A/S

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24 -

Ratings -- DONG Energy A/S ---------------------------------------- 24-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

18-Nov-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 12/15/2005: sr

unsecd BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 6.50% med-term nts due 05/07/2019 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 05/07/2014 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 4.00% med-term nts ser 4 due

12/16/2016 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts ser 5 due

12/16/2021 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

£500 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 04/09/2040 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR1.3 bil fltg rate RCF due 17 Aug 2016 bank

ln BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

£750 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 01/12/2032 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR750 mil 2.625% med-term nts ser 8 due

09/19/2022 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR1.1 bil 5.50% callable perp sub cap secs

hybrid due 06/29/3005 BBB- 24-Oct-2012

EUR700 mil 7.75% hybrid due 06/01/3010 BB 24-Oct-2012