FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - DONG Energy A/S
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 24, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - DONG Energy A/S

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- DONG Energy A/S ---------------------------------------- 24-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

18-Nov-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 12/15/2005: sr

unsecd BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 6.50% med-term nts due 05/07/2019 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 05/07/2014 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 4.00% med-term nts ser 4 due

12/16/2016 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 4.875% med-term nts ser 5 due

12/16/2021 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

£500 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 04/09/2040 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR1.3 bil fltg rate RCF due 17 Aug 2016 bank

ln BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

£750 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 01/12/2032 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR750 mil 2.625% med-term nts ser 8 due

09/19/2022 BBB+ 24-Oct-2012

EUR1.1 bil 5.50% callable perp sub cap secs

hybrid due 06/29/3005 BBB- 24-Oct-2012

EUR700 mil 7.75% hybrid due 06/01/3010 BB 24-Oct-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.