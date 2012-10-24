TEXT-Fitch assigns Marseille Provence Metropole's bond 'A+' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Urban Community of Marseille’s (Marseille Provence Metropole - MPM) EUR97m bonds issue due November 2027, a Long-term rating of ‘A+'. The bonds consist of fixed rate notes and are senior, unsubordinated, unsecured obligations of the issuer. The bonds’ ISIN is FR0011336742.

The rating reflects the creditworthiness of MPM, centred on the City of Marseille (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+') that makes up about 80% of its population. MPM’s creditworthiness is underpinned by its sound budgetary performance despite the negative effect of the tax reforms effective in 2011, the intensification of the national economic downturn and a high debt level. The ratings also take into account the community’s limited fiscal flexibility, the significant costs of public services, including waste management and public transport,

Fitch considers that MPM’s creditworthiness could be hampered by a decrease in the operating margin for two consecutive years and/or by a decrease of capital spending self-financing leading to a rebound in debt growth. Conversely, Fitch would consider that MPM’s credit quality would improve if its operating margin consistently increased, associated with debt stock declining below 100% of current revenue from the current 113%.

Located in the Provence-Alpes-Cotes d‘Azur region (PACA,‘AA’/Stable/‘F1+') and in the Bouches-du-Rhone department and including the city of Marseille, the Urban Community of Marseille is an inter-municipal body which gathers, since 2000, 18 municipalities with an estimated 1.05 million inhabitants in 2012. It is France’s third largest inter-municipal grouping (EPCI). Fitch will monitor MPM’s forthcoming institutional developments as MPM is likely to merge with five other inter-municipal groupings as a result of the state’s willingness to create Marseille “metropole”, leading to a clearer political decision-making process, economies of scale and better long term planning. Fitch does not expect the new structure to be fully effective before 2014.

MPM’s sound budgetary performance has been driven by its continued tax revenue growth, mainly due to the favourable development of its tax base, and tight control over operating expenditure. MPM was able to maintain an operating margin of 12% in 2011 from 15.7% in 2010, despite some changes in the budget perimeters (with the creation of two new ancillary budgets) and the abolition of the business tax effective as of 2011 - replaced with a basket of non-flexible taxes and state transfers - that resulted in a decrease of MPM’s modifiable tax revenue. During 2011-2014, state transfers to local governments and their groupings will be frozen in value during what will represent a period of further pressure on MPM’s revenue. However, Fitch expects MPM will succeed in restoring its operating margin to about 15% in the medium term, partly thanks to fees, taxes and other operating revenue raising within a relatively large diversified revenue base.

Direct debt is expected to reach EUR1.3bn in 2012 or 113% of current revenue, above national peers. It is likely to weigh considerably on MPM’s financial flexibility, despite an improvement of debt payback ratio to an expected 14 years in 2012 from 24 years in 2008. MPM delivers costly public services such as transport and waste treatment and a large share of MPM’s important capex in the coming years will be self-financed while the remaining share will be either debt financed or even co-financed by other local and regional governments such as the region and the department. Fitch remains confident that MPM’s management will keep a tight grip over the growth of direct debt in the medium term.

Reflecting the position of the city of Marseille, MPM stands out from other EPCI for its higher unemployment rate, lower-skilled workforce and lack of high value-added industries. Fitch believes its economic potential is being strengthened by sustained public and private investments aimed at fostering the growth of high-skilled jobs and R&D activities. Economic weaknesses are also partly compensated by MPM’s strategic importance as the second major French metropolitan centre and major harbour, and its modern administration. The tourism industry should be stimulated by its hosting of the “European Capital of Culture” in 2013.