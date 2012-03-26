TEXT-Fitch affirms Rajasthan Patrika at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Rajasthan Patrika Private Limited’s (RPPL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the leading market position of RPPL’s flagship newspaper “Rajasthan Patrika” and strong circulation growth of another newspaper “Patrika”. “Rajasthan Patrika” is the leading daily in the state of Rajasthan and is also the fifth-largest Hindi daily in India. Set up in 2008, “Patrika” has registered a strong readership and revenue growth to become the ninth-largest Hindi daily in India. The ratings factor in the strong profitability of “Rajasthan Patrika”, which mitigates the initial losses incurred by “Patrika” and other businesses. Fitch also notes that with the completion of the “Patrika” roll-out in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the company will not require any major capex over the short- to medium-term, paving the way for gradual deleveraging. Leverage (adjusted net debt to EBITDA) for FY11 (year end March) was 3.5x.

RPPL’s ratings are, however, constrained by its overall moderate profitability (FY11 EBITDA margins: 7.9%), which is primarily due to continuing losses from “Patrika”. Losses from “Patrika” will narrow as the Bhopal edition is expected to breakeven in FY13. Fitch expects “Patrika” to start contributing to the company’s profits from FY15. High newsprint prices in FY12 have also negatively impacted margins. Fitch notes that RPPL, in line with industry peers, generates over 70% of its revenues from advertisement receipts. As advertising expenditure is closely related to economic growth the agency expects the current economic slowdown to slow RPPL’s revenue growth.

Positive rating guidelines include improvement in EBITDA margins and/or earlier-than-expected breakeven of Patrika resulting in leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis and profitable operations in at least two of three states the company operates in. Negative ratings guidelines include large debt-funded capital expenditure and/or fall in EBITDA margins resulting in leverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis or significant loss of market share for the company’s flagship newspaper.

RPPL was established in 1956 as a newspaper publishing house. The company also operates four FM Radio channels and two other Hindi dailies - News Today and Daily News. For the year to end-March 2011, it reported net revenue of INR4.4bn, EBITDA of INR344m (margin 7.9%) and net income of INR53m.

Fitch has also affirmed RPPL’s bank loans as follows:

- INR964m long-term loans: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

- INR630m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A2+(ind)’

- INR18.5m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A2+(ind)'