FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P maintains watch positive on Bank Of Queensland Ltd.
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 26, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P maintains watch positive on Bank Of Queensland Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

Overview

-- Standard and Poor’s kept its ‘BBB’ long-term counterparty credit rating for Bank of Queensland on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- This is following BOQ’s announcement of a A$450 million equity issue and impairment expense of A$328 million as the equity issue counterbalances significantly higher loan-loss provisions.

-- We expect to remove it from CreditWatch after further discussions with the bank about its asset quality review as well as a review and update of other matters related to its business profile.

Rating Action

On Mar. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services kept its ‘BBB’ long-term counterparty credit rating for Bank of Queensland Ltd. (BoQ) on CreditWatch with positive implications. The ‘A-2’ short-term rating is unaffected.

Rationale

Our ratings on BoQ are unaffected by the bank’s announcement of a A$450 million equity issue. Because the announcement of the equity issue is a positive ratings development, we believe this counterbalances the negative ratings development of significantly higher loan-loss provisions that were also announced by the bank today. The announced underwritten equity issue was critical in our decision to maintain the bank’s long-term issuer credit rating on CreditWatch positive, otherwise negative ratings momentum may have occurred.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.