TEXT-S&P maintains watch positive on Bank Of Queensland Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

Overview

-- Standard and Poor’s kept its ‘BBB’ long-term counterparty credit rating for Bank of Queensland on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- This is following BOQ’s announcement of a A$450 million equity issue and impairment expense of A$328 million as the equity issue counterbalances significantly higher loan-loss provisions.

-- We expect to remove it from CreditWatch after further discussions with the bank about its asset quality review as well as a review and update of other matters related to its business profile.

Rating Action

On Mar. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services kept its ‘BBB’ long-term counterparty credit rating for Bank of Queensland Ltd. (BoQ) on CreditWatch with positive implications. The ‘A-2’ short-term rating is unaffected.

Rationale

Our ratings on BoQ are unaffected by the bank’s announcement of a A$450 million equity issue. Because the announcement of the equity issue is a positive ratings development, we believe this counterbalances the negative ratings development of significantly higher loan-loss provisions that were also announced by the bank today. The announced underwritten equity issue was critical in our decision to maintain the bank’s long-term issuer credit rating on CreditWatch positive, otherwise negative ratings momentum may have occurred.