FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary:Discovery Education PLC
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary:Discovery Education PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Discovery Education PLC ----------------------- 26-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Schools &

educational

services, nec

===============================================================================

Rationale

The long-term ‘BBB’ rating on the GBP103.8 million senior secured index-linked bonds, including GBP17.0 million variation bonds, due 2037, issued by ProjectCo, reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below. The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated).

Under Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term debt rating on the bonds currently reflects the SPUR, which is higher than the rating on Ambac.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.