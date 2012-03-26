TEXT-Fitch rates Chowdary Spinners at 'Fitch B+(ind)';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Chowdary Spinners Limited (CSL) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned CSL’s INR200m fund-based working capital limit ‘Fitch B+(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’ ratings.

The ratings reflect the significant erosion of CSL’s EBITDA margins in H1FY12 (financial year ending March) to 1.7% from 11.5% in FY11, due to large inventory losses on account of a steep fall in raw cotton and cotton yarn prices. This follows a correction in prices witnessed in H2FY11, which is the peak arrival period for cotton (a seasonal commodity). In H1FY12, CSL reported (un-audited) sales of INR399.1m and an EBITDA of INR6.8m.

The ratings also reflect the company’s tight liquidity position, as illustrated by its near-full utilisation (around 95%) of cash credit limits in the last 12 months. Also, it continued to report negative cashflow from operations of INR110m in FY11 (FY10: negative INR30m) due to adverse movements in working capital driven by higher inventory prices. CSL’s founders have infused INR35.8m into the former by way of unsecured debt to support its debt servicing. However, Fitch expects CSL’s term loan repayment obligation during FY12-FY13 to continue to strain its cash flows in view of volatile cotton and cotton yarn prices.

The ratings, however, draw strength from CSL’s 17-year-long track record in the domestic textile industry, advanced machinery, and its location advantage of raw material availability and low power cuts in Andhra Pradesh.

The ratings could be upgraded if CSL’s operating profit recovers on a sustained basis resulting in a corresponding improvement in its liquidity position. Conversely, a sustained fall in EBITDA interest cover to below 1.0x so that it has to remain dependent on its founders for debt servicing could lead to a one-notch rating downgrade.

Incorporated in 1994, CSL has a spinning unit with 20,400 spindles in Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh, and primarily manufactures low-count yarn (20s-40s). In FY11, CSL reported revenue of INR801m (FY10: INR609m) and an EBITDA of INR92m (INR40m). Its net leverage in FY11 was 4.8x (FY10: 8.3x) and coverage was 2.5x (1.3x).