TEXT-Fitch:No rtg impact on VCL Master S.A. Compartment 1 from increase of existing nts

March 26 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 notes’ ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing series of notes to a total of EUR1.42bn. Fitch noted that the series amounts will be increased effective 26 March 2012. The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:

Series 2010-1: EUR31,300,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR282,500,000

Series 2010-2: EUR31,300,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR282,500,000

Series 2010-4: EUR31,300,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR282,500,000

Series 2011-1: EUR20,900,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR185,700,000

Series 2011-2: EUR15,700,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR139,100,000

Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series are still below the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see ‘Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 Notes at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable’, dated 25 November 2011, available on www.fitchratings.com).

