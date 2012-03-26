TEXT-Fitch afrms VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 nts at 'AAAsf' following removal of assets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed VCL Master S.A.’s notes issued under Compartment 1 as follows:

EUR111.9m Series 2010-1 (ISIN: XS0480715464): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR111.9m Series 2010-2 (ISIN: XS0480715548): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR99.5m Series 2010-3 (ISIN: XS0480715977): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR111.9m Series 2010-4 (ISIN: XS0480716199): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR73.7m Series 2011-1 (ISIN: XS0606355799): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR55.1m Series 2011-2 (ISIN: XS0646441575): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmation follows the purchase of receivables from VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 for EUR1bn (receivables sold out of VCL Master Compartment 1 were sold by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH on the authority granted by VCL Master Compartment 1). Following the removal of assets, the portfolio has reduced to EUR677.2m from EUR1.68bn.

As only performing receivables have been subject to the removal, the relative share of non-performing receivables in the pool has increased. However, this portfolio deterioration is captured by the redemption mechanism, which applies funds received from the sale of the receivables first to amortise the series 2010-1, 2010-2, 2010-3, 2010-4, 2011-1 and 2011-2 notes to a certain target level. Only the remaining portion is then used to amortise the sub-loan. The target level is calculated assuming losses of 13.5% for performing leases, 70.0% for delinquent contracts and 100% for terminated contracts.

This redemption mechanism results in a higher available credit protection since the rated notes redemption amount exceeds the sub-loan redemption amount in relative terms. In particular, the rated notes redemption amount of EUR859.5m makes up 60% of the total amount of rated notes before removal of assets. The sub-loan redemption amount of EUR116.5m makes up 55% of the sub-loan amount before removal of assets.

Following the removal of the assets, the total available credit enhancement has risen to 18.2% from 15.7%. Available credit enhancement consists of over-collateralisation through a sub-loan, a discount for over-collateralisation and the floor amount of the reserve fund. The credit enhancement is sized to protect noteholders against the credit risk of the underlying lease receivables, as well as seller risks such as commingling and tax risks. The current available credit enhancement exceeds the initial credit enhancement of 14.1%.

The transaction is a platform for Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (VWL) to securitise on a revolving basis German auto lease receivables originated during its ordinary course of business. VCL Master S.A. is a securitisation vehicle incorporated in Luxembourg. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG (‘A-'/Stable/‘F2’).