TEXT-S&P Summary: Koninklijke KPN N.V.

We assume at this stage that KPN’s turnaround strategy for the domestic mobile segment, its strategic push toward upgrading to copper and fiber optic networks for domestic consumers, and renewed measures to protect margins will help sustain its business profile in the future.

KPN’s ratings are constrained by its “significant” financial risk profile, reflecting our expectation of relatively high debt leverage metrics.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that KPN’s EBITDA after restructuring costs will drop by mid-to-high single digits in 2012, after a 6% fall in 2011, compared with our previous estimate of a low-to-mid single digit decline in 2011, followed by stabilization in 2012. In our base-case scenario, we forecast that KPN’s EBITDA will rebound somewhat from 2013, on successful cost savings and commercial investments in 2012.

The group is facing intense pressures on its domestic mobile revenues, owing to cannibalization of revenues by IP-based instant messaging applications. KPN implemented a new product structure in late 2011 to help secure the revenues derived from data usage, but we think the timing and extent of the benefits of these new offers remain to be determined. In addition, we believe commercial costs to enhance customer retention and help prevent market-share erosion this year will temporarily affect EBITDA.

KPN is seeking to accelerate fixed-cost cutting in 2012, which we think should help mitigate the effect of revenue pressure in its domestic market, The Netherlands (unsolicited ratings AAA/Negative/A-1+). We also think that the group will continue to mitigate lower domestic revenues with positive growth thanks to its status as a challenger operator in Belgium and Germany, where targeted marketing strategies have supported solid growth rates so far. However, this was before the negative impact of termination rate declines.

We believe that fierce ongoing competition from cable operators will continue in the already highly penetrated Dutch telecoms market. That said, KPN’s ongoing copper network upgrades, development of new technologies such as bonding to enhance performance, likely increase of its IP-based television segment’s subscriber base, and push to market fiber optic networks to domestic consumers, should help counter competitive pressures.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We think KPN will generate solid annual free cash flows of more than EUR1.5 billion on average (after “tax recapture” outflows) over 2012-2014. That said, we think that free cash flows will likely be significantly lower on average compared with past levels. This is because of our expectation of lower EBITDA, last year’s temporarily low tax outflows, heavy capital outlays of more than EUR2 billion following networks upgrades and the fiber optic roll-out, and potential spending on spectrum licenses in 2012.

After dividends, therefore, and despite the halt on share buybacks in 2012, we think absolute debt could increase slightly in 2012. Thereafter, we anticipate that KPN will only benefit from a small absolute debt reduction capacity. Consequently, we think that KPN’s unadjusted leverage ratio will likely stand in the high end of management’s 2.0x-2.5x range in 2012-2013, compared with 2.3x at year-end 2011, and that this would translate into a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted ratio within the 3.0x-3.5x range.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on KPN is ‘A-2’, reflecting our assessment of KPN’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria.

We assess KPN’s liquidity using debt maturities and undrawn facilities available over the coming six months, given our opinion of its well-established and solid relationships with banks, and our view that it will continue to have very good access to capital markets in the future owing to its domicile in The Netherlands, absent any exposure to more risky emerging economies. For example, KPN issued a EUR750 million 10-year bond in February 2012. We also consider that KPN has prudent financial management, including a well-spread debt maturity structure with about EUR1 billion to EUR1.5 billion of annual long-term debt maturities, and still robust generation of free cash flow (after “tax recapture” outflows) in excess of EUR1.5 billion on average annually, by our estimates. We also note that KPN has discontinued share buybacks this year.

Tempering these positive aspects are our anticipation that dividend payouts could leave only modest discretionary cash flow, and heavy postretirement obligations, whose fluctuations, net of dedicated assets, may require additional cash contributions at times.

The ratio of sources to uses is comfortably above 1.2x at year-end 2011, using next-six-months debt maturities and undrawn facilities. Liquidity sources comprise a EUR2 billion committed line maturing in 2016, without any financial maintenance covenants, of which EUR1.6 billion was undrawn at year-end 2011; our anticipation of about EUR3.5 billion funds from operations (FFO) for full-year 2012; and about EUR1 billion in reported cash at year-end 2011. Liquidity uses include EUR0.6 billion of short-term debt within the next six months at year-end 2011, and in full-year 2012 about EUR2.0 billion-EUR2.2 billion in capital expenditures, EUR1.2 billion in dividends, and EUR40 million in additional pension contributions given that KPN’s statutory coverage of its pension obligations was below the 105% minimum coverage required by the Dutch pension regulator.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that KPN will sustain its strong businessrisk profile in the future, and improve its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA in 2013 and beyond, after a possible increase to the high end of the 3.0x-3.5x range this year under our base case.

We could consider upgrading KPN if it managed to deliver a pronounced turnaround in its EBITDA from 2013 onward, sustained its strong business risk profile, and significantly reduced debt deleverage, so that its fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio would fall below 3.0x.

The possibility of a further downgrade of KPN is remote at this stage as we think KPN will over time be comfortably positioned at its rating level. It could occur if we weakened our assessment of its business risk profile, and its ratios of debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt were to deteriorate, respectively, to 3.5x and to below the mid-20% area. Any continued weakening in KPN’s EBITDA in 2013 could cause these ratios to deteriorate and lead us to revise our business risk assessment.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011