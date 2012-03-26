TEXT-S&P revises Xstrata PLC outlook to negative;affirms 'BBB+/A-2'

We expect the newly merged company’s business risk profile to be “strong,” as our criteria define the term. Business risk will be supported by diverse mining activities across several commodity groups--which we estimate will contribute between 75% and 85% of total EBITDA--less cyclical and low capital-intensive commodity trading activities contributing an estimated 15% to 25% of EBITDA, and good cost positions. The combined company should also benefit from strong growth, from both Glencore and Xstrata. Constraints will likely include exposure to the cyclicality of the mining industry, large capital spending plans, and increased country risks. We currently foresee the combined group’s financial risk profile at the low end of “intermediate.”

The $6.1 billion Viterra acquisition would imply an increase in debt of about $4.6 billion for Glencore, once certain Viterra assets are sold to Glencore’s bidding partners in the deal. Glencore’s adjusted debt had increased to $18.3 billion at the end of 2011, while its funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt metrics reached a lower than expected 19%, or 22% when excluding a temporary rise in working capital outflows.

Xstrata had some financial headroom at the end of 2011, with a moderate adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio above 70%.

Liquidity

We consider Xstrata’s liquidity to be “adequate,” as defined by our criteria. We estimate the ratio of sources to uses for 2012 and 2013 to be comfortably above 1.2x.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, Xstrata’s key sources of liquidity included:

-- $1.65 billion in cash, excluding cash that we estimate to be tied to operations of $300 million.

-- $6 billion of availability under a medium-term committed bank facility. The company has already obtained a waiver of the change of control clause.

The key uses of this liquidity may include:

-- Low short-term maturities in the next 12 months of $1.55 billion.

-- Probable negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) under our credit scenario given Xstrata’s planned 2012 capital spending. We anticipate, however, that if market conditions continue to weaken, the company will make cuts to its planned expansionary capex.

-- Dividends in line with the company’s policy of paying out 15%-20% of net income.

We note that Xstrata’s debt facilities do not contain financial covenants.

Recovery analysis

Xstrata has made use of bank loans and bonds as a source of financing. The senior unsecured bonds issued by wholly owned finance subsidiaries Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd., Xstrata Canada Financial Corp., and Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Ltd., are all guaranteed by Xstrata and rated ‘BBB+’ in line with the corporate credit rating on the parent. In addition, the bonds issued by Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd., Xstrata Canada Financial Corp., and Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Ltd. are cross-guaranteed by each other and by the holding company Xstrata (Schweiz) AG.

Xstrata has also guaranteed the remaining public bonds of Xstrata Canada Corp., whose ratings we equalize with those on Xstrata. The key bank loan is the largely undrawn $6 billion five-year revolving credit facility (RCF) that matures in October 2016. There are no financial covenants or rating triggers.

We believe that the overall level of structural and contractual subordination for bondholders in the Xstrata group is moderate, and we do not currently expect it to increase significantly as a result of the merger with Glencore.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Xstrata reflects the possibility of a downgrade in the next 12 to 24 months, as we expect Xstrata’s and Glencore’s debt to increase significantly. In Xstrata’s case this is because of its very ambitious capital spending budget. We believe Glencore’s debt might rise more than we had previously expected as a result of acquisitions. A one-notch downgrade could be triggered if the merged company’s fully adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio dropped to 30% under our pricing assumptions without near-term prospects of recovery.

We might revise Xstrata’s outlook back to stable, if the companies took mitigating action to moderate the increase in debt and demonstrated what we perceived to be a moderate financial policy. We might also consider an upward outlook revision if we saw the limitation of negative discretionary cash flow owing to better market conditions than we currently assume.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Xstrata (Schweiz) AG

Senior Unsecured * BBB+

Xstrata Canada Corp.

Senior Unsecured (4)(4) BBB+

Commercial Paper A-2

Commercial Paper A-2(Cdn)

Xstrata Canada Financial Corp.

Senior Unsecured (4) BBB+

Xstrata Capital Corporation A.V.V.

Senior Unsecured (4)(4) BBB+

Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured (4)* BBB+

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Xstrata PLC

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Xstrata Canada Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

*Guaranteed by Xstrata PLC,Xstrata (Schweiz) AG,Xstrata Canada Financial Corp., Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd.and Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Ltd.

(4)Guaranteed by Xstrata PLC,Xstrata (Schweiz) AG, , Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd.and Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Ltd.

(4)*Guaranteed by Xstrata PLC,Xstrata (Schweiz) AG,Xstrata Canada Financial Corp., and Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Ltd.