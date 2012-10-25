FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns rtg to Paragon Mortgages (No 17) class A, B, C nts
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns rtg to Paragon Mortgages (No 17) class A, B, C nts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Paragon Mortgages (No.17)’s class A, B, and C notes. At closing, Paragon Mortgages (No.17) also issued unrated class D notes.

-- A pool of first-ranking buy-to-let loans (secured against properties located in England and Wales) originated after 2010 collateralize the notes.

-- Paragon Mortgages (No.17) is a U.K. buy-to-let RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Paragon Mortgages (No.17) PLC’s class A, B and C notes. At closing Paragon Mortgages (No.17) also issued unrated class D notes (see list below).

Paragon Mortgages (2010) Ltd. (Paragon) is the originator; the Paragon Group Of Companies PLC acts as mortgage administrator through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Moorgate Asset Administration Ltd. Paragon originated all the loans in the pool since 2010, many of which have different features from the loans in earlier Paragon transactions that we rated.

The transaction has a prefunding period of six months, during which the proceeds of the notes in excess of the mortgage portfolio balance are used to purchase new mortgages.

Moorgate Asset Administration acts as the mortgage administrator for all of the loans in the transaction. Homeloan Management Ltd. is the back-up administrator.

