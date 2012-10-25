TEXT-S&P summary: Vietnam (Socialist Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 -

Summary analysis -- Vietnam (Socialist Republic of) --------------- 25-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Aug-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

23-Dec-2010 BB/B BB-/B

Rationale

The ratings on Vietnam reflect the country’s low-income economy, its weak fiscal position, a developing monetary and financial framework, and the possibility that its evolving policy framework could weaken sovereign risk indicators. Vietnam’s external indicators, reflecting moderate liquidity and a modest net narrow external debt level, support its sovereign creditworthiness.

The risks of macroeconomic and financial instability in Vietnam have subsided somewhat since early 2011, in our opinion. The tight credit policy implemented from that time appears to have improved confidence in the government’s determination to restore price stability. Outflow of resident capital to foreign assets has slowed as a result, allowing the exchange rate to stabilize and easing the liquidity squeeze that Vietnamese banks face.

These developments have halted or reversed deteriorations in key risk indicators. Inflation has retreated to below 6.5% as of September 2012, from a peak of 23% in August 2011. The trade balance registered a US$34 million surplus in the first nine months of 2012. Foreign exchange reserves held at the central bank have reportedly risen to approximately US$20 billion. And interest rates on bank loans are easing from the high levels of 2011.

Despite these improvements, risks of heightened macroeconomic instability in Vietnam remain. As the government eases its policy stance, it risks renewing concerns about its commitment to price stability. This could reverse the recent improvements. A sharper-than-expected slowdown in external demand is another risk that could trigger a renewed deterioration of credit indicators.

Vietnam’s low average income, estimated at US$1,552 in 2012, remains a key sovereign rating constraint. We also expect growth of this measure to be lower than historical trends in the next two to three years. We believe the trend partly reflected a relatively weak policy setting, which has slowed nonpublic investment growth in the country. The sizable general government deficits of 2009-2010 had weakened the fiscal position. We expect net debt to amount to 36% of GDP by the end of 2012. High inflation had also further weakened the Vietnamese monetary authorities’ ability to support sustainable growth and attenuate economic shocks.

A moderate external position supports Vietnam’s sovereign creditworthiness. Vietnam’s external borrowings remain modest, and we project that its narrow net external debt position will stay well below 50% of current account receipts (CAR) in the next three years. At the same time, we project Vietnam’s gross external financing needs to remain below the sum of its CAR and useable foreign exchange reserves in this period.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects our view that Vietnam will maintain an appropriately tight economic policy stance until there are clear signs of macroeconomic instability receding, including sustained single-digit rates of inflation. This would allow fiscal, external, and economic indicators to remain close to current levels or improve over the next two to three years.

We could lower the sovereign credit ratings if an early easing of the policy stance causes a marked deterioration in one or more key indicators in the above areas. We could raise the ratings if the economy resumes strong and sustained growth as macroeconomic stability returns. Indications that Vietnam could sustain per capita real GDP growth of more than 6% in the next five to 10 years could lead to a rating upgrade.

