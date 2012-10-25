TEXT-S&P ratings - Stora Enso Oyj

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Stora Enso Oyj ----------------------------------------- 25-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Setup paperboard

boxes

Mult. CUSIP6: 86210M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-May-2009 BB/B BB/B

11-Nov-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 05/04/2000: sr

unsecd BB 14-May-2009

EUR750.005 mil 5.125% med-term nts due

06/23/2014 BB 14-May-2009

SEK10 bil med-term note Prog 03/28/2000: sr

unsecd BB 14-May-2009

US$507.928 mil 6.404% nts due 04/15/2016 BB 14-May-2009

US$300 mil 7.25% nts due 04/15/2036 BB 14-May-2009

EUR50 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 15 due

05/23/2018 BB 14-May-2009

SEK500 mil 3.50% med-term nts ser ISMA 30/360

due 12/01/2015 BB 14-May-2009

EUR390 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

10/07/2016 BB 06-Oct-2009

SEK2.4 bil 5.75% med-term nts due 09/01/2015 BB 26-Aug-2010

SEK1.4 bil med-term nts due 09/01/2015 BB 26-Aug-2010

EUR500 mil 5.50% nts due 03/07/2019 BB 15-Mar-2012

EUR500 mil 5.00% nts due 03/19/2018 BB 14-Sep-2012

SEK500 mil 5.75% med-term nts ser 23 due

06/26/2017 BB 17-Sep-2012

SEK2.2 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 22 due

06/26/2017 BB 17-Sep-2012

SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK10 bil B 11-Nov-2008

EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil B 11-Nov-2008