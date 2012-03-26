FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - PostNL N.V.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PostNL N.V. -------------------------------------------- 26-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Pos/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Direct mail

advertising

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 888742

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jun-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

29-Aug-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR400 mil 3.875% bnds due 06/01/2015 BBB/WatchP 01-Jun-2011

EUR650 mil 5.375% bnds due 11/14/2017 BBB/WatchP 01-Jun-2011

£450 mil 7.5% bnds due 08/14/2018 BBB/WatchP 01-Jun-2011

