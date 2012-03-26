TEXT-S&P puts PostNL on creditwatch positive

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows an announcement that PostNL has committed to tender its 29.8% share in TNT Express N.V. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2) to United Parcel Service Inc. (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) for a cash consideration of about EUR1.54 billion. This is in support of UPS’s offer to acquire TNT Express N.V. The transaction is subject to certain approvals and competition clearances.

We understand that PostNL’s management will put EUR700 million of the proceeds in an escrow account upon completion of the sale to be subsequently used for debt repayment. We note this is consistent with PostNL’s previously stated intention to reduce its net debt to EUR300 million-EUR500 million with the proceeds from disposals of financial assets. Accordingly, we anticipate an improvement in the company’s credit ratios and, thus, its financial profile, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt potentially rising to 35% or more, depending on the final amount of net debt reduction. We have previously stated that all else being equal, we could raise the rating if PostNL were to comfortably sustain an “intermediate” financial risk profile, translating into adjusted FFO to debt of about 35%.

Any decision to raise the rating would, however, depend on management’s financial policy commitment and medium-term plans for capital spending, dividends, and possible bolt-on acquisitions. For example, we understand PostNL’s capital spending might rise to EUR240 million in 2012 which, combined with large cash outlays for restructuring and pension contributions, would result in negative free operating cash flow under our base-case assumptions.

In 2011, PostNL’s revenues remained flat year on year at EUR4.3 billion and its underlying operating income (after nonrecurring items) was down to EUR426 million as compared with EUR580 million in 2010. This was mainly due to organic volume decrease in the Mail in the Netherlands segment that was only partly counterbalanced by operating improvements in the International and Parcel segments. As of Dec. 31, 2011, PostNL’s adjusted debt stood at about EUR1.37 billion and the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt at about 25%, which is commensurate with a “significant” financial risk profile.

The ratings continue to reflect our view of PostNL’s “strong” business risk profile, which is supported by the company’s good track record of maintaining better operating efficiency in its core Dutch mail business than its other European postal peers, as well as improving its parcel business. In our view, these strengths are partially offset by PostNL’s participation in a European mail industry subject to a structural volume decline. This decline will place pressure on profitability along with increasing substitution by new media (digitization), competitive pressure, and relatively high labor costs.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on PostNL is ‘A-2’. We view PostNL’s liquidity as “strong” reflecting the company’s sources of liquidity, which exceed its uses by 1.5x or more over the next 24 months. We also expect net liquidity sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%. PostNL’s credit facilities and bonds do not contain financial covenants and are not subject to rating triggers. We understand that the company has well-established, solid relationships with banks and high standing in credit markets.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, PostNL had EUR668 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which about EUR39 million were restricted. We understand that the company also had access to a EUR570 million undrawn committed revolving credit facility due May 2016. This, together with our base-case forecast of FFO of EUR50 million-EUR100 million in 2012, should enable PostNL to comfortably service its upcoming financial obligations. Uses of liquidity in 2012 include about EUR60 million of debt maturities, our forecast of working capital needs of EUR50 million-EUR80 million, and capital expenditures of a maximum of EUR240 million. We note that debt maturities in 2013 and 2014 are immaterial. PostNL’s next significant maturity falls due in 2015 when a EUR400 million bond matures.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement with positive implications indicates the potential for an upgrade of up to two notches, subject to a positive review of PostNL’s financial risk profile. The review will focus in particular on PostNL’s intention to use the proceeds and its future financial policies. In addition, we will seek to update our views on the company’s business risk profile and its near- to medium-term operating performance given the structurally declining mail business in The Netherlands. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement once the sale is completed.

Related Criteria And Research

-- TNT Express ‘BBB+/A-2’ Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive On Perceived Likelihood Of Acquisition By UPS, Feb. 24, 2012

-- United Parcel Service ‘AA-’ Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative On The Company’s Agreement To Acquire TNT Express, March 19, 2012

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

PostNL N.V.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Pos/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Pos BBB