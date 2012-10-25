FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms BOCHK 'A+/A-1' rating; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 25, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms BOCHK 'A+/A-1' rating; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 -

Overview

-- We revised our assessment of BOCHK’s risk position to “adequate” from “moderate,” as our criteria define these terms. The Hong Kong-based bank has a “strong” business position, “strong” capital and earnings, “above-average” funding, and “strong” liquidity. The bank’s SACP is ‘a+'.

-- We are affirming our ‘A+/A-1’ issuer credit rating and ‘cnAAA/cnA-1+’ Greater China regional scale rating on BOCHK.

-- We are raising the program rating on BOCHK’s undated junior subordinated debt to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+’ and to ‘cnAA’ from ‘cnAA-'. At the same time, we are affirming the ratings on the bank’s senior unsecured debt and non-deferrable dated subordinated debt.

-- The stable outlook primarily reflects the stable outlook on the long-term rating on China.

Rating Action

On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services took the following rating actions on Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. (BOCHK):

-- We affirmed the ‘A+’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. We also affirmed our ‘cnAAA/cnA-1+’ Greater China regional scale rating on the bank.

-- We raised the program rating on BOCHK’s undated junior subordinated debt to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+', which is two notches below the bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), as per our rating criteria. We also raised the Greater China regional scale program rating on the bank’s undated junior subordinated debt to ‘cnAA’ from ‘cnAA-'.

-- We also affirmed the ‘A+’ and ‘cnAAA’ ratings on BOCHK’s senior unsecured debt, the ‘A’ and ‘cnAA+’ ratings on BOCHK’s non-deferrable dated subordinated debt, and the ‘A’ and ‘cnAA+’ program ratings on BOCHK’s non-deferrable dated subordinated debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.