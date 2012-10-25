TEXT-Fitch affirms UFG's CP programme at 'F1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Finances Grains’ (UFG) commercial paper (CP) programme rating at ‘F1+'. A list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING DRIVERS

UFG’s French CP programme’s Short-Term Rating is based on guarantees for issues under the programme by four banks (Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+'), Le Credit Lyonnais (‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+'), Credit Cooperatif (‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+') and Banque de l‘Economie du Commerce et de la Monetique) and Fitch’s view that the banks honour their guarantees if required. Banque de l‘Economie du Commerce et de la Monetique benefits from a counter-guarantee from Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel, (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+').

The four banks guarantee the repayment of individual tranches of UFG’s CPs, subject to the following limits on the total volume of CPs:

EUR164m for Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

EUR181.5m for Le Credit Lyonnais EUR52m for Credit Cooperatif EUR135m for Banque de l‘Economie du Commerce et de la Monetique.

The bank guarantees are not joint, and each bank is only directly exposed to the CPs it guarantees. Fitch considers the honouring of bank guarantees extremely likely, given the great reputational damage the banks would face. These guarantees are renewed on an annual basis but are grandfathered - i.e. guaranteed CPs benefit from the guarantee until it matures.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Short-term Ratings assigned to the CPs individually move in tandem with the Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the banks guaranteeing the related CPs. The ‘F1+’ Short-Term IDRs of the four guaranteeing banks are based on Fitch’s view of an extremely high probability of support from the French state. Any change in Fitch’s view of the likelihood of support for any of the guarantor banks would result in a downgrade of its Short-Term IDR and, therefore, of the UFG CPs it guarantees. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around bank support and ‘bail in’, especially in Europe.

UFG is a union of agricultural co-operatives authorised by the French Agriculture Ministry. It currently groups 29 French cereal co-operatives. Its sole purpose is to provide its members with alternative forms of financing to those offered by the banking sector. Its activity thus consists of financing part of the co-operatives’ cereal inventories by issuing CP.

The rating actions are as follows:

Commercial paper guaranteed by Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank: affirmed at ‘F1+’

Commercial paper guaranteed by Le Credit Lyonnais: affirmed at ‘F1+’

Commercial paper guaranteed by Credit Cooperatif: affirmed at ‘F1+’

Commercial paper guaranteed by Banque de l‘Economie du Commerce et de la Monetique: affirmed at ‘F1+'