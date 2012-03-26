TEXT-Fitch maintains BHF-Bank on rtg watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has maintained BHF-Bank AG’s Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘A-’ and ‘F2’ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also maintained the bank’s ‘bbb’ Viability Rating (VR) on RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Fitch first placed BHF’s IDRs on RWN on 7 July 2011 to reflect the announcement that its parent, Deutsche Bank AG (DB), had entered into exclusive negotiations with financial investor RHJ (not rated) regarding a potential sale of BHF to RHJ’s wholly-owned subsidiary Kleinwort Benson Group (KBG, not rated). The ratings remain on RWN pending a decision on the sale.

BHF’s IDRs reflect Fitch’s view that the likelihood of support from DB will remain high as long as DB remains BHF’s ultimate majority owner. Should a sale to RHJ or one of its subsidiaries go ahead, Fitch would expect to downgrade BHF’s Long-term IDR to the level of its VR, so by at least two notches.

The RWN on BHF’s VR of ‘bbb’ reflects the uncertainty surrounding the future owner’s intentions regarding BHF’s strategy, positioning and restructuring and, related to this, Fitch’s concerns about how the bank’s franchise and earnings would develop under new ownership. Fitch’s assessment of the appropriate rating level and Outlook would focus on the new owner’s business model and strategy for BHF, BHF’s ability to generate sustainable profit from a low risk profile and whether the liquidity cushion built up in recent months will be robust enough to absorb potential losses of customer deposits.

In this context, Fitch notes that the bank is showing success in de-risking its balance sheet with substantial support from DB. This includes the reduction of its securities portfolio, as well as measures taken to improve efficiency and refocus strategy on private banking as well as customer-driven advisory and lending activities.

If the sale was aborted, Fitch would expect DB to relinquish its sale endeavours and look to absorb the business into its own. Should this happen, Fitch would resolve the RWN and probably look to withdraw the VR. The uncertain fate of BHF’s various business lines would limit the upside on the IDR.

Fitch said that it is difficult to predict the timing of a decision on the sale process and it could take more than a further three months and the outcome is still uncertain. Fitch expects to next review the ratings once the sale has been finalised. Resolving the RWN will also require an understanding of the new owner’s future strategy with regard to BHF. In addition, Fitch said that delaying a decision on the sale over an extended period of time is a potential risk to BHF’s franchise and employee’s morale, which could be detrimental to the VR and would trigger an intermediate rating action.

Fitch’s latest rating action on BHF was to downgrade the bank’s IDRs to ‘A-’ and ‘F2’ from ‘A’ and ‘F1’ respectively on 15 December 2011 to reflect the simultaneous downgrade of DB’s Long-term IDR to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-’ in the context of its review of global trading and universal banks. At the same time, BHF’s IDRs and Support Rating were maintained on RWN to reflect the ongoing sale process. The VR was last maintained on RWN on 1 November 2011 in the context of a full review.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR ‘A-’ RWN maintained

Short-term IDR ‘F2’ RWN maintained

Viability Rating at ‘bbb’ RWN maintained

Support Rating at ‘1’ RWN maintained