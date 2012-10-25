TEXT-S&P ratings - Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York

Oct 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York -------- 25-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency AA/Negative/-- State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 46852*
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jan-2003 AA/-- --/--
02-Nov-2000 AAA/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg AA/Negative 29-Jan-2003