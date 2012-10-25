FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York
October 25, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York -------- 25-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United States

Local currency AA/Negative/-- State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 46852*

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jan-2003 AA/-- --/--

02-Nov-2000 AAA/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg AA/Negative 29-Jan-2003

