TEXT-S&P ratings - Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (The)
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (The)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (The) -------------------- 25-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency AA/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Sep-2009 AA/-- --/--

29-Jan-2003 AA+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg AA/Negative 22-Sep-2009

