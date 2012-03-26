TEXT-S&P summary: Flextronics International Ltd.

In line with industry trends, Flextronics’ revenues rebounded from the March 2009 quarter, when revenues bottomed at $5.6 billion. Revenues have recovered, but remain below the September 2008 quarterly peak of $8.9 billion. Recent December quarter revenues decreased 7% sequentially and 4% year-over-year to $7.5 billion, due to its exit from the PC original design manufacture (ODM) business and softness in the Integrated Network Solutions business. Increased High Reliability and Industrial & Emerging Industries sales partly offset this weakness. EBITDA was flat sequentially at $289 million (3.9% of sales) for the December quarter and includes expenses related to the exit of the PC ODM business.

We believe that the company has a reasonably diversified customer base, with two 10% customers, and the top 10 representing 57% for the nine-month period ended Dec. 31, 2011. Additionally, there are generally multiple programs and products with each customer. Although we expect that overall industry growth rates will remain muted over the near term due to macroeconomic uncertainty and softness in its served end markets, we expect the company’s new program wins will continue to support revenue growth throughout calendar year 2012.

We view of the company’s financial risk profile as “significant,” with debt (adjusted for $655 million of account receivables securitization and factoring debt and $441 million in operating leases) to latest-12-month EBITDA of 2.8x on Dec. 31, 2011, up from 2.6x a year ago. The current leverage allows for some capacity to accommodate cyclicality within the rating.

Liquidity

We view Flextronics’ liquidity as “adequate,” supported by $1.5 billion of cash and free operating cash flow of between $400 million and $550 million over the next 12 months. We expect cash uses over the next 12 months to consist of capital spending between $400 million and $450 million and between $100 million to $200 million in share repurchases. Other factors that we included in our liquidity assessment include:

-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 to 24 months and that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 15% to 20% decline in EBITDA.

-- Available borrowing capacity on its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility was approximately $1.4 billion as of Dec. 2011 and matures in October 2016.

-- Financial covenants include maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage, and have sufficient headroom.

-- We expect company acquisitions are moderate in size and do not materially affect the anticipated liquidity profile.

Recovery analysis

For the recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Flextronics, published June 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects consistent operating profitability and adjusted leverage, which is in line with the rating. Given our view that Flextronics has a fair business risk profile, we would consider an upgrade once the company’s financial risk profile improves to the modest level. Specifically, Standard & Poor’s would consider raising the rating once the company achieves sustainable leverage at or below 1.7x on a latest-12-month basis, which should provide additional cushion for potential earnings volatility. A downgrade is currently unlikely over the next year, given the company’s improving growth and stable leverage trends.

